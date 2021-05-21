Berry Robotics unveils plastic sorting robot at Evansville recycling center

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined officials from Berry Global Friday morning to officially cut the ribbon on a plastic sorting robot at Tri-State Resource Recycling making Evansville the first city in Indiana to use a robotic sortation device in a recycling facility.

By sorting up to 80 pieces of trash per minute, officials say the robot can keep more trash out of landfills. Berry Global says the average household produces over 760 pounds of recyclable trash a year but many households don’t recycle even half of that.

The technology combines artificial intelligence and a vision system to sort recyclable items by comparing their appearance to an extensive image library.