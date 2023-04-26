HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced that beginning May 1, more than $123 million will be available to communities impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes and the eastern Kentucky flooding to build homes and rental properties.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated Kentucky funds from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery appropriation. Under the Disaster Recovery program, the four counties most impacted and distressed by the 2021 weather events – Graves, Warren, Hopkins and Breathitt – will receive 80% of the funds. According to a release from the governor’s office, the other 20% of funding will help an additional 36 counties also impacted by 2021 weather events.

“Today, we’re taking a big step forward in helping our neighbors who were impacted by the tornadoes and the floods of 2021,” Governor Beshear said. “Early estimates indicate that funds will go toward the construction of 600 housing units statewide. That means new homes, repaired homes and apartments. This money is going to help us do many amazing things here in Kentucky.”

Applications can be completed by eligible cities, counties, nonprofits, for-profits and other governmental entities. The governor says these groups will be conducting public outreach to make sure they are meeting housing needs in their impacted communities.

Governor Beshear was joined by Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield for the announcement.

“It is overwhelming the events and destruction we have seen across Kentucky. This funding is going to be used to keep bringing us forward and to continue the great economic developments years that we have had,” said Judge Whitfield. “This is going to make sure we continue that growth, and that Kentucky will be better than it’s ever been because of events like this.”