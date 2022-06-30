OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced $500,000 dollars worth of grants to be used to improve several riverports including the one in Owensboro.

The funding, which must be locally matched, will go toward replacing a crane bucket and upgrading to newer equipment used to load and unload barges. In all, over $130,000 dollars was approved for the upgrades to the Owensboro Riverport.

“When you think about transportation, it’s not just roads and bridges, it’s also air and water,” said Beshear.

Riverports in Eddyville, Hickman and Paducah will also be using the grant money for upgrades and improvements.