HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Hopkins County will receive $8.5 million in assistance from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund to help them recover from the December tornadoes that devastated the county and took the lives of Hopkins County residents.

Gov. Beshear recommended the funding and the 2022 General Assembly supported the aid by passing Senate Bill 150, which the governor signed April 15. Under the provisions of SB 150, more than $120.8 million was appropriated to emergency management. Eligible cities, counties, public and nonprofit utilities and school districts can apply for financial support from the fund as they continue to clean up and rebuild their communities in the wake of the tornadoes.

“Our Western Kentucky communities are strong, but they need our help as they continue to recover and rebuild following the tornadoes that took so much from them last December,” Gov. Beshear said. “These funds will help Hopkins County cover services that are not eligible for FEMA support and will ease some of the financial strain they have endured as so many of their resources have been directed toward restoration.”

Hopkins County is the first county to receive SAFE funds and Kentucky Emergency Management anticipates as many as 19 additional applications for SAFE funding will be filed in the coming weeks.