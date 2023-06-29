HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced over $2.5 million in state funding on Thursday to develop land and buildings to support economic growth and jobs across eight sites in 11 counties, including Henderson.

The Henderson County Fiscal Court, on behalf of the West Kentucky Regional Industrial Development Authority Inc., will complete a site grading plan with an approximate 1 million square-foot building pad at the Sandy Lee Watkins Site. According to a release from Beshear’s office, the $1.4 million project was approved for $700,000 in state funding through the program. Officials say the site is in 4-star Industrial PArk within the Henderson Economic Development region of northwest Kentucky.

“Site and building development are crucial parts of positioning Kentucky for economic success and capitalizing on the momentum we’ve seen over the past two-and-a-half years,” said Gov. Beshear. “With these funds communities can have quality sites ready for companies to move to and plant their roots. I’m excited to announce this fourth wave of funding, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for these sites.”

Officials say the approved engineering plan consists of three phrases. Phase one services include planning and funding for the project. Phase two includes preparation of the final construction drawings. Phase three includes construction inspections to submit the site for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development’s “Build-Ready” certification. Upon completion of the project, the Sandy Lee Watkins site will be the largest, certified Build-Ready pad in Kentucky.

“We are thrilled for this project to get underway. Site-readiness is a key factor in the site selection process,” said Missy Vanderpool, Executive Director for Henderson Economic Development. “Having a one million-square-foot “Build-Ready” Pad will give us a great advantage in attracting new industry to our region.”

The 4-Star Industrial Park exists for business expansion, business attraction and job creation. Officials say the project will generate an increase in economic development and workforce opportunities for Henderson residents.

