HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced his selection of 37 projects to enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the commonwealth.

The federal Land and Water Conservation Fund allotted $3.9 million to communities across Kentucky for outdoor, health-related improvements, including renovating or replacing playground equipment and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines. In the Tri-State area, over $400,000 was approved for four projects, which you can find listed below:

Morganfield will use $144,625 to build a splash pad, an accessible bathroom facility and a parking lot with nine spaces.

Mortons Gap will use $30,000 to purchase and install accessible playground equipment for the city park. The project also includes rubber surfacing and the burial of one utility line.

The Union County Fiscal Court will use $116,391 to purchase and install play structures and poured-in-place rubber surfacing. A pavilion will also be constructed adjacent to the playground.

The Webster County Fiscal Court will use $128,867 to develop a new county park.

“Every Kentuckian deserves access to safe and well-maintained outdoor spaces to enjoy with their family,” said Governor Beshear. “These funds have been improving our parks for years, and we’re starting to see projects come to fruition that I recommended at the start of my administration. We’ll continue to make our public parks a priority across Kentucky.”

You can read a full break down on all 37 projects across Kentucky by clicking here.