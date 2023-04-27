HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced his selection of 37 projects to enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the commonwealth.
The federal Land and Water Conservation Fund allotted $3.9 million to communities across Kentucky for outdoor, health-related improvements, including renovating or replacing playground equipment and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines. In the Tri-State area, over $400,000 was approved for four projects, which you can find listed below:
- Morganfield will use $144,625 to build a splash pad, an accessible bathroom facility and a parking lot with nine spaces.
- Mortons Gap will use $30,000 to purchase and install accessible playground equipment for the city park. The project also includes rubber surfacing and the burial of one utility line.
- The Union County Fiscal Court will use $116,391 to purchase and install play structures and poured-in-place rubber surfacing. A pavilion will also be constructed adjacent to the playground.
- The Webster County Fiscal Court will use $128,867 to develop a new county park.
“Every Kentuckian deserves access to safe and well-maintained outdoor spaces to enjoy with their family,” said Governor Beshear. “These funds have been improving our parks for years, and we’re starting to see projects come to fruition that I recommended at the start of my administration. We’ll continue to make our public parks a priority across Kentucky.”
You can read a full break down on all 37 projects across Kentucky by clicking here.