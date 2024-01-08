HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear joined Ohio County officials and leaders from WPT Nonwovens Corp. to cut the ribbon on the company’s new $19.5 million manufacturing facility in Ohio County.

The 75,000-square-foot manufacturing center will feature a state-of-the-art carded nonwoven production line, which would add more than 12,000 annual metric tons of capacity for HVAC filtration media and hygiene fabrics to the company’s manufacturing capabilities. According to a release from the governor’s office, the project is expected to create 35 new Kentucky jobs.

“There has never been a better time to grow your business here in the commonwealth and take advantage of the many unique resources this great state has to offer,” said Beshear. “WPT is a homegrown success story showing the world that manufacturing is thriving in Kentucky. I am excited to see the company continue to grow here in Ohio County. I want to thank WPT’s leadership for their continued investment in the commonwealth and congratulate them on this exciting next step as a company.”

WPT is a third-generation family-owned nonwoven manufacturer located in Beaver Dam. Officials say WPT’s key nonwoven focuses are in the medical, hygiene, filtration and industrial markets operating three production facilities in Ohio County, six nonwoven lines and five medical products converting lines.