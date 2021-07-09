Two Madisonville schools to get road upgrades to make them safer for students

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Two Madisonville elementary schools are getting some upgrades to improve school transportation safety in the area around the schools.

In Madisonville Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear presented a ceremonial check for $2.2 million from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for two major projects at Pride Elementary and James Madison Middle schools.

The funding will allow for the design and construction of turn lanes near James Madison Middle School and Pride Elementary School. The ceremonial check represents $200,000 for design and $2 million for construction of the projects.

At James Madison Middle School, new left- and right-turn lanes will be constructed from Brown Road into the south entrance of the campus. The addition of turn lanes will alleviate backups and allow through-traffic to flow more smoothly, said school Principal Matt Melton.

At Pride Elementary, new turn lanes on Pride Avenue will significantly improve afternoon traffic flow into and out of the school property. In addition, to improve pedestrian safety, sidewalks within the turn lane project will be replaced, sidewalk ramps will be upgraded to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and crosswalks will be restriped.