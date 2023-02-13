KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear presented more than $4.6 million in awards to 66 different nonprofits in Daviess County on Monday.

The awards come from the Governor’s Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which according to a release from the governor’s office helps organizations across Kentucky recover from the effects of the pandemic. The funding comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and Governor Beshear supported the allocation by the 2022 General Assembly.

“No matter the challenges they’ve faced, these incredible nonprofits have stepped up to support Kentucky families in this community,” Gov. Beshear said. “Like any parent, I want my kids and yours to have every opportunity right here, so they never feel like they have to leave home to chase their dreams. The 66 different organizations we’re recognizing today are building that brighter future for all of our people.”

A full list of the nonprofits that received awards, can be found online here.