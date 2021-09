WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – During his COVID briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear took time to remember a former judge from the Tri-State who died last week from COVID-19.

Judge Tommy Chandler was born in Dixon, Kentucky. He began his career in Webster County, holding positions ranging from Providence City Attorney to Commonwealth Attorney.

Judge Chandler also served as a member of the Webster County School Board for 25 years.