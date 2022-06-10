KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear will be visiting western Kentucky to mark the 6-month anniversary of the December 10 tornadoes that devastated the area and took the lives of 81 Kentuckians.

Governor Beshear will arrive in Mayfield at 11:45 a.m. to participate in the Rebuilding Mayfield event and to celebrate some of the first fully completed new homes. Keys will be presented to the Patterson family and the governor will also dedicate two new homes.

The governor will also join local leaders in Marshall County at 1:45 p.m. to announce funding pedestrian safety improvements funded through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program. The governor will be joined at City Hall by Benton Mayor Rita Dotson.

Gov. Beshear will then travel to Hopkins County at 3 p.m. to announce funding for land survey costs for the city of Dawson Springs. The funding comes from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund.