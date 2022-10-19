EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bethesda Ministries International, Inc. will soon open up their mobile food distribution event.

The event will be at 1820 Stringtown Road, in Evansville. It will on November 2 at 6:00 p.m. The income eligibility guidelines are as follows:

# in Household Yearly Income 1 $29,300 2 $33,500 3 $37,700 4 $41,850 5 $45,200 6 $48,550 7 $51,900 8 $55,250 Courtesy: Bethesda Ministries International, Inc.

Officials say this will be first-come first-served event until all boxes are given out, no pre- registration is required, and the clients will be registered on-site.

Bethesda officials say no qualifications are needed and the income guidelines are waived during the Food Truck Distribution. Officials say this is a collaboration with the Tri-State Food Bank and Anthem to help meet the hunger need in the community.

If you can’t make it to this event, officials say the weekly pantry is located at 1820 Stringtown Road and is open every Weds evening from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Bethesda says they service the Jimtown area and all others that have emergency food needs.