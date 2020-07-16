(WEHT)- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers are starting to take notice as sales for above ground swimming pools are starting to heat up. The BBB adds that the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting how people are going to beaches or public pools, making pools a popular option.
According to the BBB, consumers should be wary of prices that seem too good to be true, confirm a company’s physical address, pay with a credit card or other secure payment method, and check with the BBB beforehand. Consumers can also call the Evansville BBB at 812-303-9716 or email oschneider@evansville.bbb.org.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- PPE secured for Evansville social service agencies
- Better Business Bureau warns of pool scam
- Air Quality Action Day declared for Friday
- Man found naked in person’s home says he was ‘doing mushrooms with Jesus’
- Overnight storms cause damage in Posey, Vanderburgh counties