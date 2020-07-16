Better Business Bureau warns of pool scam

(WEHT)- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers are starting to take notice as sales for above ground swimming pools are starting to heat up. The BBB adds that the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting how people are going to beaches or public pools, making pools a popular option.

According to the BBB, consumers should be wary of prices that seem too good to be true, confirm a company’s physical address, pay with a credit card or other secure payment method, and check with the BBB beforehand. Consumers can also call the Evansville BBB at 812-303-9716 or email oschneider@evansville.bbb.org.

July 15, 2020

