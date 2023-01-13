HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Beverly’s Hearty Slice unveiled their new office space inside Logsdon Community Center on Friday.

Officials say Beverly’s visits different locations in Owensboro every two weeks to offer free pizza and water in an effort to spread positivity and help those dealing with dark times. Beverly’s Hearty Slice severs 200 people every two weeks in Owensboro, and the company has plans to expand to Maryland, Massachusetts, Texas and Florida.

The organization was started in 2020 by Travis Owsley in honor of his mother who passed away in 2018.