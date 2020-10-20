Beware of church donation phone scams

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of people calling residents pretending to be from St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois and St. Isidore Catholic Church in Celestine.

The callers are requesting donations in the form of gift cards, which is something neither church does.

Police want to remind everyone to never give money, gift cards, or personal information over the phone.

Call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at 812-482-3522 if you are unsure about any phone solicitations.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: