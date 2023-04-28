HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – President Biden commuted the sentences of 31 individuals on Friday, including an Evansville man charged with conspiracy to distribute and to to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the White House, Aaron Courter was sentenced on October 20, 2017 to 87 months imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release. On Friday, President Biden commuted his sentence to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving the three-year term of supervised release intact.

In Fort Wayne, Samuel Gemple was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment followed by an eight-year term supervised release on February 2, 2018 for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana. President Biden commuted Gemple’s sentence to expire on June 30 of this year as well, with the remainder to be served in home confinement.

For a list of all 31 individuals, including their charges and sentences, you can read the White House’s press release here.