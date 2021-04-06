Bids open for storm water project at site of former Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bids are now open for phase 2 of the storm water project at the site of the former Holy Trinity Church in downtown Evansville.

The new underground system will redirect rainwater to keep it out of the sewer system.

A park will eventually be built on the site. University of Evansville students are helping out with the project.

“It has water features,” said Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Director of Program Management Office Mike Labitzke, “it has a plant that has a little bit of an entertainment area, a nice reflection area, some walls, some some lighting, a lot of reuse of the existing materials of the old church that was there.”

Officials say they hope the system is online by the end of the year. They plan to add the park in 2022.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)