EWSU plans to demolish downtown Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A church in Downtown Evansville will likely soon have a date with the wrecking ball.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin the process that could end in the demolition of the old Holy Trinity Pro-Cathederal Catholic Church.

The Diocese sold the property to the city several years ago.

The department plans to build a large underground stormwater detention facility in the area to alleviate combined sewer overflows during storms.

The city is under an EPA mandate to reduce its combination sewers.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)

