Big Brother Big Sisters moving to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana (BBBSSWI) are excited to announce their office has moved to downtown Evansville.

Executive director Andrew Backes says the new location will provide the space to host match activities and will also allow them to be more accessible to the community.

Established in 1969, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana is a one-to-one mentoring program that serves children in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Spencer, and Gibson Counties in Southwest Indiana, and Henderson County in Kentucky. Last year, 256 local children were supported in BBBSSWI mentoring programs.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: