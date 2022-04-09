EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 40th Bowl for Kids’ Sake was held at Franklin Lanes on April 9. Eyewitness News’ Joe Bird was the M-C for the event.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Indiana hosts the bowling fundraiser every year to raise funds for most of their yearly ventures.

One Big Brothers Big Sisters official says the organization is grateful to bring the event back to the Tri-State despite disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“It feels great. I think it’s a testament to the success of this program that we’ve been able to do this for 40 years,” says Executive Director Andrew Backes. “We’ve actually been serving here in the Tri-State since 1969. So it’s the 40th year for Bowl for Kids Sake but I think it’s our 53rd year in service.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters say they are grateful to the community not only for the money but also for the strong community presence.