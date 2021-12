DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Big Rivers is buying land in Daviess County to build an operations center just outside of Owensboro.

Big Rivers officials say the company bought 114 acres along West Fifth Street Road on the western side of the city with Highway 60 along the western edge. Officials estimate the total cost of the project will be $30 million.

The center would house employees of Big Rivers and Kenergy. Big Rivers expects they could be in the new facility by the end of 2023.