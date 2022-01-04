Big Rivers celebrates new headquarters groundbreaking in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Big Rivers Electric broke ground on their new headquarters building on Second Street in Owensboro on Tuesday.

The Four story building with 130 spaces for parking is expected to bring more than 100 new jobs to the city. Big Rivers board executives and employees celebrated the groundbreaking as well as city and county officials who helped secure the site downtown.

Big Rivers received approval to build from the Kentucky Public Service Commission in early December. Officials say it will be completed as soon as the end of this year.