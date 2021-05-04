Big Rivers gives back in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Big Rivers gave back in Owensboro Tuesday, when officials with the company held its first check presentation.

It gave $12,500 to the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

President of Big Rivers Bob Berry says the not for profit deserves this donation because of how hard the pandemic has hit the organization over the past year.

But the donations didn’t stop there. Big Rivers went over to the Hayden Home for Girls for another check presentation, following the event with the Daniel Pitino Shelter.