Big Rivers says PFM report on HMP&L purchase based on assumptions, not facts

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Big Rivers says they have completed an analysis of the PFM report of HMP&L and will be presenting their findings at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday. That PFM report was conducted to assess the value of HMP&L and the impact on the city if Big Rivers purchased HMP&L. The report showed Henderson customers would be negatively impacted, but Big Rivers says that’s untrue and not everything was taken into consideration.

The Henderson Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 3 p.m.

Earlier this month, the commission voted to table a vote on the utility company’s purchase. Henderson Mayor Steve Austin said additional details from last week’s study were “questionable” and needed to be verified.