HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Big Rivers Electric Corporation will implode the stacks that once served Kenneth C. Coleman Station in Hawesville Wednesday morning. The coal-fired power station has been idled since 2014.

Contractors have spent nearly a year dismantling and moving operational equipment. Now, they will use explosives to take down the three original 300 foot tall stacks and one newer 450 foot tall stack.

For safety reasons, surrounding roads will be closed to traffic. Big Rivers asks that people avoid the area and says there is no safe public viewing site near the plant.