EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Big changes are coming to Evansville’s Big Top Drive-In!

Joe Hardesty recently took over the classic food stop on West Maryland Street. He says he wants to make several renovations to the restaurant, of which includes the restoration of the Big Top’s Big Clown.

Hardesty took to social media, looking for Tri-State artists to try their hand at renovating the clown.

“It was a little bit overwhelming I’ll honest with you. I wasn’t expecting that big of a turnout right now — I think we’re up to 56-thousand views on the post. We actually had over 50 local artists sign up and volunteer so it’s a little overwhelming.” — Joe Hardesty, owner

To determine which lucky artist will give the clown a makeover, the owner says there will be a public vote on the drive-in’s Facebook page. He says the winner should be selected by June 7 with a reveal to be determined later.

Other renovations to the building include a front seating area and brand new windows. Hardesty says the recipes, menu and environment will stay the same.