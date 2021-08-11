“Big Twigs” statues unveiled at Lake Malone State Park

MUHLENBERG COUNTY (WEHT) – Visitors to Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenberg County will now be greeted by some very large creatures.

The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission unveiled the Big Twigs, a collection of three sculptures up to seventeen feet tall, that can be found around the park. They’re shown walking trails and doing other activities. They’re also designed to help bring more visitors to the lake.

“We feel like we know, living in Muhlenberg County, what a gem Lake Malone State Park is, and how beautiful it is with the wildlife and the lake. We want other people to experience that as well,” Beth Newman of the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission said.

Local groups including the Felix Martin Foundation, Old National Bank, and Owensboro Health donated money to bring the sculptures to Lake Malone.