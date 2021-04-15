Bike safety rodeo teaches kids how to safely ride a bike

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) As the weather gets warmer, students at Sutton Elementary are learning how to be safe while riding bikes.

A bike safety rodeo held Thursday gave students ‘wheels-on’ instruction from Norton Children’s Hospital. The kids would ride bikes through an obstacle course to apply what they’ve learned about safety.

“I go around the state teaching 3rd, 4th and 5th graders basically number one is to wear your helmet and also follow the rules of the road,” said Doug Beckhart.

“I learned hand signals and a whole bunch of stuff like that,” said Jayden Williamson.

Beckart says hospitals see a lot of injuries from bicycles, so they do the rodeos to try to keep kids safe.

(This story was originally published on April 15, 2021)