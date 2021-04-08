Biker Cox, man accused in fatal shooting, has first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Biker Cox, the suspect who was on the run for three days after a fatal shooting on South Bedford appeared in a Vanderburgh County court room for his first court appearance Thursday. Cox is accused of shooting Timothy Adams Saturday night in what’s being described as a “robbery gone wrong.”

Cox was officially charged with burglary resulting in serious injury, criminal organization activity and obstruction of justice. He entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. A judge set a cash bond of $500. Cox is due back in court on April 22.

Five people had planned to rob a home on South Bedford. Cox and Adams were the only two who went inside the home. Court documents show “Biker” claims he accidentally shot Adams because they went separate ways once inside the house, and he did not realize it was the victim when he came around the corner.

The other three suspects in the case, Kingston Southard, Dayvon Lang and Zaelin Fox were in court Wednesday. They are also charged with burglary, obstruction of justice, and criminal organization activity.

Kingston O Southard, 22, of Evansville, Dayvon Shavoia Lang, 24, of Evansville, and Zaelin Da’Khane Fox, 18, of Evansville, all face charges of burglary causing death, obstruction of justice, criminal organization activity.

A cash bond of $2,500 was set for each suspect. Southard and Fox have both been released. Lang has yet to post bond.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)