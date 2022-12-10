MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A motorcycle club in Mt. Vernon, Indiana is going above and beyond so that children in the area can have a memorable Christmas.

According to The Villagers Voice, many underprivileged children from White County, Illinois get the opportunity each year to go Christmas shopping with members from the county’s Fraternal Order of Police. The kids get to do this through the Cops and Kids program.

The Wanderers, the aforementioned bike group, gave the organization a donation that will go towards this year’s program.

“Thanks to The Wanderers for the generous donation to our Cops and Kids Program,” said White County Illinois FOP Lodge 249 on social media. “We could not make this possible without donations from wonderful people like you. We appreciate it greatly.”

The program started over twenty years ago and has grown to include more children over the decades.

