GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Hundreds of motorcyclists are expected to stop at Love’s Truck Stop at US-41 and Warrenton Road on Tuesday as they travel from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for the annual Run For The Wall event.

Indiana State Police will shut down portions of US-41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US-41. The group is expected to arrive at approximately 2:20 p.m. and depart at approximately 3:05 p.m..

Individuals planning to show their support are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway. Eyewitness News will live stream the motorcyclists arriving and departing on this page.