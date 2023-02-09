INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana House of Representatives voted this week to advance legislation co-authored by State Representative Tim O’Brien that would help communities of all sizes expand housing options.

A news release says O’Brien co-authored House Bill 1005 to establish the Residential Housing Infrastructure Assistance Program, a revolving loan fund to help local governments tackle costly infrastructure needs that could open up new housing development. Officials say under the bill, communities could apply for loans and use the money to move forward with projects like water distribution systems, sanitary sewer systems and electric or gas distribution lines.

The news release notes that Indiana’s population is growing and the Indiana Apartment Association estimates the state will need 4,000 additional multifamily housing units annually over the next 10 years.

O’Brien said, “There are several costly factors on the road to building more housing opportunities. This proposed legislation would help clear a path for local governments and developers to work together to boost affordable housing options.”

House Bill 1005 now moves to the Senate for further consideration. For more information please visit this website.