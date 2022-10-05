Owensboro (WEHT)- Comedian and platinum recording artist Bill Engvall will perform two shows in Owensboro at the Riverpark Center.

The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on November 18. Tickets are priced from $59- $99.

Engvall coined the famous phrase, “Here’s your sign” which normally said after acts of stupidity. In the 2003 hit movie, “The Blue Collar Comedy Tour”, Engvall joined with Jeff Foxworthy and Ron White for one of the biggest standup comedy shows ever!

