Bill headed to Kentucky Senate that could add 40 jobs in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) It’s all in the wording; by clarifying the definition of the word “rectifier” in a Kentucky House bill, it could lead to 40 jobs being added at Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro.

Under statute, a rectifier is defined in statute as a company that blends alcoholic beverages. The clarification would allow Sazerac/Buffalo Trace to bottle these products in Kentucky. If Glenmore started bottling these products, they would need to hire about 40 more people in the Owensboro area.

HB 415 passed in the Kentucky House on Monday. It now heads to the Kentucky Senate.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)