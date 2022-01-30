Bill to reduce jail overcrowding gaining traction in the Indiana State House

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) A bill that aims to reduce jail overcrowding is gaining support in the State House.

House Bill 1004 would give judges the flexibility to send level six felony offenders to the Indiana Department of Corrections instead of county jails.

Authors of the bill say it would address the problem local jails have faced for years and boost local resources to fight crime.

When the bill was first introduced, Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Dave Wedding, says they were already struggling with finding enough beds.

“We had over 150 level six felony offenders serving sentences in the Vanderburgh County Jail. We couldn’t house all those people, so we had to start making arrangements with other jails,” he said.

According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, a majority of the top ten offenses in 2021 were drug-related.

According to that same report, there were over 73,000 new criminal filings in the state in 2021. Level six felony filings comprised of nearly 75 percent of that total.

Weddings says these low-level crimes are often committed by repeat offenders.

“Everyone who is incarcerated over and over again is generally released quickly. 80 to 90 percent of them are back on the street within 24 to 48 hours,” he said.

Without properly treating these offenders, Weddings says the issue will be hard to resolve.

“If people want to fix the problem, they need to go after these individuals that we release from custody over and over again and treat them. The smaller number that we keep in the Vanderburgh County Jail does not represent the big picture of how we are going to fix our crime and incarcerated,” he said.

Although Wedding says the bill will help fix the issue, there is still a long way to go.

“You have to examine each community or county individually. You can’t look at it statewide because each county has a different set of problems based on population size, arrest records, violent crimes, drug abuse and addiction. Then you have to fud those areas to fix it,” he said.