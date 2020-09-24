Bills relating to Breonna Taylor case expected in upcoming General Assembly session

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The impact from yesterday’s decision on charges in the Breonna Taylor case could also be felt in the upcoming Kentucky General Assembly in January.

The House and Senate are expected to discuss changes to warrants and other issues.

The General Assembly doesn’t reconvene for more than three months, but debates over bills related to the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision are already expected.

“At the end of the day, the focus should be on changing the laws and how warrants are executed and holding people accountable,” says Rhondalyn Randolph, President of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP.

State Rep. Attica Scott, D- Louisville, prefiled “Breonna’s Law”, which bans no-knock warrants, requires body cameras worn when serving warrants, and increases police accountability. Earlier this year, State Senate Pres. Robert Stivers said a senate bill banning no-knock warrants was being drafted, but hasn’t been filed yet.

“You should look at all perspectives any time you try to change a law or enact a law,” said State Rep. Scott Lewis, R-Ohio County, who also was briefly a state trooper. He says lawmakers need to consider both those outside and inside law enforcement.

“We want what’s best for our people, but I also think it’s important to back our police officers at this time too because a lot of them are taking the brunt of issues they don’t have anything to do with,” he said.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul filed a bill in the U.S. Senate also banning no-knock warrants, but it is still in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Randolph says more people should get involved in the political process to get more accountability on the books..

“When laws like no-knock warrants are drafted, but people as a community are not involved in the political process to have a voice. We see how laws like this can affect our everyday lives,” she said.

