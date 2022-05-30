EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in the Tri-State, you might know him as Billy the Flag Man. He was out again in downtown Evansville on Memorial Day, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

For this year’s observance, Billy placed several American flags in front of the Four Freedoms Monument. He made sure to wave at passing vehicles, proud to draw attention to his Memorial Day display. Billy has become a community symbol of patriotism.

“It’s not part of a hobby — it’s not a hobby. It’s something that people need to do all over the country to keep the spirit of America alive because we got so many divisions in America,” said Billy.

Billy stands outside several times a week – rain or shine – for hours at a time, proudly waving the American flag.