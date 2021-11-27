Birdies to bring PGA Golf simulators to Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A spokesperson with Birdies says their local bar is nearing its competition. The business is taking over the Party Central building, providing PGA sponsored golf simulators and duckpin bowling.

“Birdies is going to be Downtown Evansville’s best hangout by par!,” says a spokesperson for the bar on social media.

According to the bar, Birdies will specialize in margaritas, and being next right to the Rooftop will make them a “one stop shop for everything entertainment, food, and cocktails.”

The location is set to open at 120 NW Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.