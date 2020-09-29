Birdseye man arrested for threatening to “blow up” the Perry County Clerk’s Office

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Shane Schlachter

PERRY CO, Ind (WEHT) A Birdseye man has been arrested after authorities say he was angry with the Perry County Clerk’s Office and threatened to “blow them all up.”

Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office says a woman called about a traffic citation she got and was upset.

Authorities believe her boyfriend, 41 year old Shane Schlacter, then got on the phone and threatened to blow them up.

He has been charged with intimidation. His bond was set at $4000.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories