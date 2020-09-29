Birdseye woman found guilty in death of man beaten with a baseball bat

DUBOIS CO., Ind (WEHT) Sarah Andry is found guilty of aggravated battery and aiding in a murder. Andry was on trial for the July 2017 murder of Darin Atkins.

Police say Atkins, Andry and Jason Atkins were involved in a love triangle when Andry and Jason Atkins beat Darin Atkins to death with a baseball bat at a home in Birdseye.

Jason Atkins previously pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Andry’s sentencing is set for October 23.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 29, 2020)

