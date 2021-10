JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Organizers cut the ribbon at the new Birk and Berg Bike Park in Jasper on Tuesday.

The new bike park was created through local donations and cooperation the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board. The park includes a trail twisting and turning through a wooded area, plus a mile long trail.

Organizers plan to build a 21,000 square foot pump track and three roller coaster style trials that require little pedaling. The trails will be available for adults and children.