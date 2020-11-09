Birthday parade scheduled to celebrate Joe Blair’s 60th

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A local company is organizing a parade to help celebrate the 60th Birthday of a tri-state radio personality.

Joe Blair remains in Deaconess Midtown Hospital, fighting the effects of COVID-19.

He’s been hospitalized since October 13, and is suffering double lung pneumonia brought on by the virus.

Blair is President of ICR Advertising, and the company is organizing a birthday parade to help celebrate Manor’s birthday on Monday.

Fans are asked to begin forming a line of cars at Columbia Street and First Avenue at 2 on Monday afternoon.

The parade will then drive the block around Mary Street.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS