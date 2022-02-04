Bitter cold could cause roads to flash freeze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The latest winter storm put up a fight, and plows are still out preparing for another bitterly cold night.

Many areas are expected to have lows drop into the single digits- with wind chills reaching below zero. This could cause slush and water on roads to refreeze, creating another slippery morning commute.

Because of this, INDOT says it is out in full force.

“We are still at full call-out. But for now we are pretty good- we are working to get a plan in place for this evening,” said Jason Tolls, INDOT Communication Director for Southwest Indiana.

Salt is one of the main resources crews are using to keep roads clear of snow. But when temperatures drop below a certain point, it becomes ineffective.

“Salt is very effective down to about 20 degrees. Then we have some tools in our tool bag to give it a boost in lower temperatures,” he said.

One of these tools is called ‘Beet Heat’, which is a liquid solution made of salt and sugar. It is used to coat the salt and help it work in lower temperatures. Although it does help in extreme cold, Tiller says it doesn’t fully solve the problem.

“That is still not necessarily a cure-all- I mean, when temps get down this low and we have sub-zero wind chill, there is some potential for refreezing on the road no matter what we do,” he said.

For many drivers, secondary roads are still extremely slick. Tiller says they are working on getting those cleared.

“We are allocating resources form areas that look good- from our areas like US 41- so I know that some of the crews that have been working on that road have been sent to work on other places,” he said.

Residents are encouraged to slow down until the roads are cleared.