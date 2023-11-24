EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Even with inflation increasing prices, experts says in-store deals are still bringing out bargain hunters on Black Friday.

Justin Rikolla is the general manager of Menards on Green River Road in Evansville and says he saw people waiting in line when coming to work at 4 in the morning.

“I come out and there is already 10 people in line camped out in lawn chairs. Once the door was opened at 6 we were out of carts in about two minutes,” Rikolla says.

According to the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail group, U.S. holiday sales will rise 3% to 4% compared with a 5.4% growth of a year ago. The pace is consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to pre-pandemic 2019.

“I think of these people as the athletes of holiday shopping. They have a game plan and schedule and will execute it all day,” says John Talbott, the director of the Center for Education and Research in Retail and a senior lecturer at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

One of those holiday shopping athletes shopping at Menards in Evansville was Holly Mallory. She lives in Missouri and came to Evansville for Thanksgiving. She says Black Friday shopping became a tradition over a decade ago.

“We get breakfast, we shop and we get lunch. It is a fun way for us to spend time together because we all have kids. This is the one day of the year where we don’t have our kids with us and we shop for everybody,” Mallory says.

As Mallory filled her car, a steady stream of shoppers continued to come in the store, many of which headed straight to the toy aisle.

“We are seeing so many people filling their shopping carts,” says Rikolla.

Rikolla says this year’s crowd is far bigger than previous years. Last year, the sale lasted a week. This year, it is only for three days. He says he looks forward to Black Friday every year.

“When you got a bunch of people down the aisles and you can barely shop, it is the thrill of it,” says Rikolla.