Black Friday shoppers seek deals despite COVID concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Stores were not as packed this year for Black Friday due to the pandemic. Retailers saw a dip in the usual Black Friday shopping crowds, especially early in the day, but the crowd increased as the day went on.

Stores had sanitizer and made other accommodations to protect shoppers. Managers said a major focus this year has been shoppers picking up online orders. Target has marked off around 50 parking spaces for pick-up only.

Despite COVID concerns, some people tell us it was not going to stop them from nabbing some hot items.

Tasheana Dobson says she wouldn’t opt for online shopping because several years ago her online account was hacked. She says she feels fortunate to have the means to spend on Christmas during a struggling economy.

Retailers are hoping the crowds pick up, but most of them will know in a month if shoppers will visit the shops or if COVID and the internet are dealing another blow to brick and mortar stores.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)

