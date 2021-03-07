Black History Month celebration held in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Awards, poetry and a celebration of Black History filled the Owensboro Sportspark Sunday night.

Several community members were honored with humanitarian awards to celebrate Black History Month.

There was also a reading of “The Hill We Climb” – the poem read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The event was postponed due to recent snow — but organizers say Black History Month isn’t limited to just a month.

“February is the highlight month, but we consider black history as an ongoing thing and that’s something that we try to teach and portray all the time,” Larry Chick Owen, recreation director at the HL Nelbitt Center, said.

One of the award winners was Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly, who was recognized for his work moving the Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse.

(This story was originally published on March 7, 2021)