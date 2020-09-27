“Black Lives Matter” event at Four Freedoms Monument organized by local high school seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A large group gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument Sunday to hold a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

The event was organized by two local high school seniors.

They say they’ve been wanting to organize an event like this for a while, but Wednesday’s announcement by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the Breonna Taylor case moved them to hold the event Sunday.

A grand jury indicted fired officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s after police entered her house on March 13.

No one was charged in her death.

“We’re tired of the inequality,” says Serya Baltzell. “We’re tired of not being taken seriously, and we just want people to know we are not giving up on our fight against injustice. We want peace. but until we get justice, there will be none.”

The organizers say they plan to hold demonstrations every Sunday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: