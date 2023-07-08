HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Black Township Fire and Rescue took to Facebook to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Andy Granderson of Mt. Vernon passed away at age 51 after a long battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

According to the agency’s chief, Granderson was with the organization for 24 years and was a prior member of the New Harmony Fire Department.

“We are definitely going to miss him. He has left a hole in us, but we are forever grateful for the time we had with him,” Chief Price stated.

A celebration of Life will be held at Bethesda Church on Wednesday, July 12 at 12 p.m. with burial to follow at McFadden Cemetery. A funeral procession will take place from the Denning Family Funeral Home to the Church with Firefighter rites. Family and friends wishing to be in the procession should meet at the funeral home at 10:45.