HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Beginning today, July 5, Black Township Fire and Rescue in Posey County will begin their summer camp for children ages 12-17.

During the camp, children will get to learn what the fire service is all about, and even get the opportunity to get their hands dirty.

The camp will be on July 5, July 12, July 19 and July 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided. Upon completion of the camp, participants will receive an official BTFR summer camp t-shirt along with a certificate.