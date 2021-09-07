Blake Shelton celebrates Vanderburgh County Health Administrator Joe Gries

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Country musician Blake Shelton has made it his goal to identify a special community member on each stop of the Friends and Heroes 2021 tour.

Shelton, with the assistance of the Ford Center, chose to celebrate Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries. Gries will receive a prize pack that includes front row tickets for Shelton’s show at the Ford Center.

Shelton will preform at the Ford Center on Friday. Officials say Friends and Heroes 2021 will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 policies.